Sheriff’s Deputies Apprehend Burglary Suspect
David Wayne Williams, 52 of Indian Head
On January 6, 2017, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Fugitive Warrants Unit located and arrested David Wayne Williams, 52 of Indian Head, who was wanted for a number of burglary, theft, and destruction of property charges.
Williams is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
