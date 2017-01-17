$1.35 Million Jackpot-Winning Multi-Match Ticket Sold in Glen Burnie

Gas station sells first Multi-Match jackpot winner of 2017

A lucky Multi-Match player will be starting 2017 in style after purchasing a jackpot-winning ticket worth $1.35 million in Glen Burnie for the Jan. 16, 2017, drawing.

The winning ticket with the numbers 19, 22, 25, 27, 28 and 33 was sold at the Atomoco gas station located at 7444 Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. The winner will have the option to claim the prize as a $1.35 million annuity or take the $1 million lump sum cash value.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and keep it in a safe location. The player has 182 days to claim the prize in person at Lottery headquarters located at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore.

The lucky retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket. This is the first Multi-Match jackpot hit of 2017. The in-state game produced seven jackpot winners in 2016.

Multi-Match is a $2 game. The Lottery draws six numbers from 1 to 43 every Monday and Thursday night. Players match between three and five numbers on any one line to win up to $1,000. Match between five and 18 numbers total on all three lines combined to win up to $2,000 more. To win the jackpot, players match all six numbers on any one line. The overall chances of winning are 1 in 8.5.

Watch the drawings at 11:22 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays on WBAL TV. Results also are available online at mdlottery.com and on your smartphone. Simply download the free MD Lottery app in the Apple and Android app stores.

