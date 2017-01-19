St.Mary’s County MSP and Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 1/19/2017

On January 17, 2017, Deputy First Class J. Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 47000 block of Greenleaf Road in Lexington Park for the report of a domestic disturbance. The victim alleged the suspect, Katwinis Shariko Faxon, age 31, of Lexington Park, scratched the victim with her fingernails and then obtained a sword and chased the victim through the hallway and down the steps. She then proceeded to the throw the sword at the victim causing the sword to land at the bottom of the step. The victim displayed visible injuries. Faxon was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault.

On January 6, 2017, Deputy First Class R. Steinbach of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Millison Plaza on Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park for a call for service. The subject, Patrick Darnell Day, age 55 of Lexington Park, contacted the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to report he had been a victim of an unrelated incident. During the investigation, it was discovered Day was wanted on an open bench warrant. While being placed under arrest, deputies discovered he was in possession of suspected cocaine. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana and served his bench warrant for failure to appear.

On January 9, 2017, Sergeant J. Yingling of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 24000 block of Morgan Road in Hollywood for a reported domestic disturbance. The victim alleged the suspect, Christina Lynn Rivas, age 43, of Hollywood, struck the victim in the face. An additional victim who tried to intervene in the disturbance was also struck. Rivas then retrieved a butter knife and approached the victim yelling threatening statements. The victims displayed visible injuries. Rivas was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Two Counts of Second Degree Assault.

On January 9, 2017, Deputy B. Fennessey of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 30000 block of Huntt Road in Mechanicsville for a reported domestic assault. The victim alleged the suspect, Brandon Spencer Allosada, age 18 of Mechanicsville, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim up the stairs and into a wall. The victim displayed visible injuries. Allosada was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Second Degree Assault.

On January 11, 2017, Deputy A. Schultz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wawa located at Three Notch Road in California for a reported theft. The suspect, Melissa Jill Mirfield, age 29, of California, alleged her passenger stole cash from her purse while she was in the store. After watching the surveillance video, deputies questioned Mirfield about the inconsistencies in her story. Mirfield was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with False Statement to Officer.

On December 20, 2016, while responding to the report of a suspicious person in the Hunting Quarters subdivision, Corporal E. O’Connor of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a passenger vehicle leaving the neighborhood that failed to come to a complete to stop at the intersection of Hunting Quarters Drive and Route 5. It was also noted the registration stickers were not properly placed on the vehicle. A stop was initiated which revealed the operator, Nathan Orlando Jones, age 20, of Lusby, did not have a valid driver’s license. A search of the motor vehicle revealed several dollars in cash, a digital scale, and several baggies containing suspected Oxycodone concealed under the seat. During the stop, the investigation also revealed, the passenger of the vehicle, Charles Ronald Patton, age 29, of Callaway, had an active arrest warrant. An incident search of Patton revealed suspected Xanax in his front pocket. Hones and Patton were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Hones was charged with CDS Possession: Paraphernalia and CDS Possession – Not Marijuana and Patton was served his warrant and charged with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana.

On Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 6:31 pm, Michael Anthony McCoy, 26, of Lexington Park, responded to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack to retrieve property from a previous arrest. While speaking with Mr. McCoy, Sgt. Newman detected a strong odor of marijuana. Mr. McCoy admitted to having marijuana and a search was conducted. Sgt. Newman found a large quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Mr. McCoy was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

On Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 5:45 pm, TFC Scarlett and Tpr. Stull from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the Sheetz on Old Great Mills Road for a reported disorderly subject. Investigation revealed William Tacynec Jr., 43, of California, had been in the parking lot yelling and cursing, apparently intoxicated. Mr. Tacynec came into the store multiple times yelling, cursing, and making obscene gestures. Mr. Tacynec also approached multiple customers in the parking lot. Mr. Tacynec was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

On January 1, 2017, The suspect, Andrew Phillip Nelson, age 21, of Hollywood, was ordered by the District Court Judge to return to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center every weekend until his sentence was served and was under legal commitment. Nelson failed to report to the Detention Center and was located at his residence in Hollywood. He was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center by Deputy G. Muschette and charged with Escape – Second Degree.

On January 17, 2017, Deputy B. Foor of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20000 block of Treetop Road in Lexington Park for the report of an assault involving a knife. The victim alleged the suspect, Jason Michael Reintzell, age 39, of Lexington Park, held a knife to the victim’s throat while making threatening statements. Renitzell then fled the scene and was located a short time later by deputies. He was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with First Degree Assault.