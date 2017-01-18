Traffic Stop After Home Invasion Leads to Gun and Drug Charges for Lexington Park Man

On Thursday, January 12, 2017, Sgt. K. Moritz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a motor vehicle in the area of Route 235 and Pegg Road suspected of being involved in an armed robbery/home invasion investigation.

A vehicle stop was performed, and a strong odor of suspected marijuana was emitting from the vehicle.

One of the passengers, Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 18, of Lexington Park, was found to be in possession of two firearms, one of which the serial number was not readable.

Savoy was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Upon reaching the detention center, the deputy found suspected cocaine on the floorboard where Savoy was sitting.

Savoy was charged with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana, Two Counts of Possession of a Firearm/Minor, Alter Firearm ID Number, Two Counts of Handgun on Person, and Two Counts of Handgun in Vehicle.

