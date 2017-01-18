Outstanding Theft Warrants for St. Mary’s County

January 18, 2017


The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects with Outstanding Theft Warrants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
Ashley Lyn Hall

Ashley Lyn Hall

Ashley Lyn Hall

Ashley Lyn Hall
Heather Nicole McCaw

Heather Nicole McCaw

Dillon Casey Buckler

Dillon Casey Buckler
Louis Vernon Goode

Louis Vernon Goode

Patricia Jane Coberly

Patricia Jane Coberly
Ronald Lee Greer

Ronald Lee Greer

Richard Lee Kinsey

Richard Lee Kinsey
Thomas Edward DeanThomas Edward Dean

Thomas Edward Dean

Ryan Edward Cook

Ryan Edward Cook



 

This entry was posted on January 18, 2017 at 11:44 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.