Attempted Car Jacker Still on the Loose in Calvert County

On January 17, 2017, at approximately 9:20 a.m. deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Dalyrmple Road at Hardesty Road, in Sunderland for a report of an attempted carjacking.

The female victim had left the area, but reported that while she was driving near that intersection she noticed a white male who appeared to be in distress. The victim had to stop the vehicle in order to avoid hitting the male. Once the vehicle was completely stopped the man pulled a handgun from his pocket and ordered the victim from her car. Instead of getting out of the vehicle, she sped off and called the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office a short time later.

Numerous patrol units were in the area within a few minutes of the call and began to canvass the area. K-9 units were utilized in an attempt to track the suspect.

A Nixle and a reverse 911 call to the area were also sent out.

Despite these efforts, the suspect in this case has not been located.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 150 to 175 pounds, with dark scruffy facial hair. He is approximately 40 years of age, wearing a brown camouflage jacket, and a black beanie hat.

Anyone with any information in this case is urged to contact Detective Buck at 410-535-2800 or email at buckja@co.cal.md.us.

