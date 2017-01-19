Police Arrest Five Suspects Related to Shooting that Occurred in Prince Frederick

January 19, 2017

On January 18, 2017, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office made 5 arrests related to the shooting that took place January 13th on Tranquil Court in Prince Frederick.

The arrests were the result of tireless work of the Calvert Investigative Bureau, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police. Several leads were developed and investigated thoroughly.

It was learned during the investigation the same group of suspects were involved in an armed robbery and assault that took place January 12, 2017.

Based on the investigation, several search warrants were obtained by the Calvert Investigative Bureau and executed by the Special Operations Team with the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Daquan Edward Holloway, a juvenile, has been charged as an adult with Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Assault-First Degree, and Firearm use/fel-violent crime.
  • Isaiah Marcus Jones, also a juvenile charged as an adult with Armed Robbery, Assault 1st degree, Home Invasion, Firearm use/Fel-Violent Crime, False Imprisonment, and Theft less than $1000.
  • Terrence Scorpio Henderson II was charged with Armed Robbery, Assault 1st degree, Home Invasion, Firearm use/Fel-Violent Crime, False Imprisonment, and Theft less than $1000.
  • Travious Lamar Bright was charged with Armed Robbery, Assault 1st degree, Home Invasion, Firearm use/Fel-Violent Crime, False Imprisonment, and Theft less than $1000.
  • Anthony Wayne Crusoe II was all charged with Armed Robbery, Assault 1st degree, Home Invasion, Firearm use/Fel-Violent Crime, False Imprisonment, and Theft less than $1000.

Sheriff Mike Evans stated, “These arrests were made due to the relentless work of the Sheriff’s Office detectives, with the help of MSP.”

Anyone with any additional information should contact Detective Mudd at 410-535-2800.

56 Responses to Police Arrest Five Suspects Related to Shooting that Occurred in Prince Frederick

  1. seth on January 19, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Big Dookie, which one are you?

    Reply
    • Malcolm Ex on January 19, 2017 at 9:11 pm

      Is that RGIII ?

      Reply
    • Delonte on January 20, 2017 at 5:14 am

      All of them. He lives vicariously through every innocent black man that gets arrested and posted here on SMNEWSNET.

      Reply
      • Malcolm Ex on January 20, 2017 at 8:59 am

        THESE THUGS ARE BRINGING CHICAGO TO CALVERT. KEEP SIPPING THAT KOOL AID.

        Reply
  2. Malcolm Ex on January 19, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Their looks of remorse… are… well… uh… never mind. Typical.

    Reply
  3. Nick on January 19, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Damned shame! Take what doesn’t belong to you, and ruin lives of your victims.
    Now YOUR lives are ruined.
    Kudos Calvert County Sheriffs!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on January 19, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    I am shocked by this. I don’t believe this article.

    Reply
  5. John Q Citizen on January 19, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Let me guess…….released on their own recognizance?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 20, 2017 at 11:37 pm

      Nope. Case Search says held without bond for each of them. For juveniles they have pretty frightening records. All with most of the charges listed above that were reprimanded back to juvenile court. Maybe this time the justice system will give the proper sentence, because if not we’ll be reading about them again.

      Reply
  6. Lsd on January 19, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Go back to pg or Lexington park

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 19, 2017 at 8:44 pm

      They are actually all from Calvert.. which makes it even worse .. smh

      Reply
    • Lls on January 19, 2017 at 10:08 pm

      They’re from Calvert county lol don’t be surprised at the violence of this county

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 20, 2017 at 4:25 am

      That isnt where they are from

      Reply
  7. Keep on Trucking! on January 19, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Their parents must be really proud of them! With the bull**** judicial system we have they will be slapped on the wrist,have their Pokémon cards taken away and back on the streets in no time!

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on January 19, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Again…

    Reply
  9. Chris voss on January 19, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Great work guy’s. Yall rock…

    Reply
  10. xMosquito on January 19, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Does Terrence’s chest tattoo say “Close Your Dreams”?

    Reply
    • Anon on January 20, 2017 at 8:34 am

      I’m gonna go with “Chase Your Dreams”. So I have to assume he had dreams of being a gangsta. So congrats on achieving what you set out to achieve, and at such a young age too. I wish I was able to accomplish my dreams… lol

      Reply
    • Jackie W. on January 21, 2017 at 12:04 am

      It should say, close your butthole where they are going.

      Reply
  11. Salaira on January 19, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    That was my son that they shot. His so called fake ass friends tried to rob him. I hope they get some good time for what they have done. Thank God my son is alive…. I feel sorry for these young men parents of not knowing what their child is doing behind closed doors…. I don’t wish any harm on anybody. All these guys are cowards…. Anymore fake friends my son have out there. Please do not call or text him. I’m watching each any everyone who he hangs out with for here on out…. TRUST!!

    Reply
    • cheywolf on January 20, 2017 at 10:41 am

      Salaira, I hope your son has a full recovery.

      Reply
    • Big Dookie on January 20, 2017 at 11:42 am

      Hmmm… and for some reason you sound as if your son is not also a hoodlum like these losers?

      Reply
    • xMosquito on January 20, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      Careful, you just let these thugs know who you are and they are probably dumb enough to retaliate when the get sentenced with probation.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 20, 2017 at 11:40 pm

      Parents are full aware of what type of children they are raising. Check case search. Not their first run in the criminal justice system. Charged as adults but reduced to juvenile court for armed robbery more than once.

      Reply
  12. Malcolm Ex on January 19, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Hopefully our new President brings back Stop and Frisk.

    Reply
    • Jamesgang on January 20, 2017 at 3:53 pm

      What are you crazy? Never give up your rights

      Reply
  13. Mosquito on January 19, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Get a job

    Reply
    • xMosquito on January 20, 2017 at 7:35 pm

      I agree

      Reply
  14. myown on January 19, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    This is sad, I can’t imagine how their mothers and fathers feel. I pray they receive the help they need in order to live normal lives once they get past this.

    Reply
    • YourMomZaenus on January 20, 2017 at 11:19 am

      You’re praying for these thugs? How about their victim?

      Reply
  15. Irunthisshii on January 19, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    rookies , your suppose to leave no witnessing.

    Reply
  16. What'sö on January 19, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Lsd you say go back to pg or Lexington Par did anyone tell you they was from Lexington Park,crime is happen here in Calvert County doesn’t mean they are bond residents of Calvert county go fly a kite !!!

    Reply
    • Willie on January 20, 2017 at 10:37 am

      Is that English?

      Reply
  17. What'sö on January 19, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Keep on trucking I do know one of the young men’s Travious Bright parents is not proud of what he the got his self in to know parents is proud of there kids getting in trouble Travious parents is good ppl and Christian this is nothing there proud of !!!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 20, 2017 at 9:28 am

      ^ ahhh…the beginnings of the dindunuffin defense

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 20, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      Have you ever heard of a period? You write like a 5 year old. Moron!!

      Reply
  18. Keeping it real on January 20, 2017 at 12:24 am

    How can blame the parents you do know you can raise your kids the best way possible but at the end of the every man or women makes there own decision just think how there parents feel knowing what there child did and how they raised them why bash someone thats already going through it

    Reply
  19. Anonymous on January 20, 2017 at 6:59 am

    Very sad! Two of these boys (the juveniles) have been in trouble before. You would think they would have learned but I guess if they only get a slap in the wrist they wouldn’t learn. What the hell were they thinking?!?? Just crazy….now you have really screwed up your life! Good job Calvert! Glad you got them off the street before they have a chance to harm anyone else!!! Guess they will get their GED in prison where they belong! SMH….what goes through kids heads these days….ridiculous and sad!

    Reply
    • Big Dookie is a Bottom on January 20, 2017 at 8:37 am

      Its a double edged sword. If you discipline them when they do something stupid as a child it is racism. If you don’t discipline them its racism and they graduate to bigger and better crimes…

      Reply
  20. Dill Doe on January 20, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Low life, sub-human trash

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 20, 2017 at 7:45 pm

      Well that one juveniles is my ex and yall will not sit here and disrespect him cause not even the victim was innocent all of yall is sum low life trash how bout that #free qaun

      Reply
      • Anonymous on January 23, 2017 at 8:18 am

        Ha ha ha, I will disrespect him because he deserves to be disrespected. If the charges against your ex are true then he is nothing but pure trash. All thief’s are trash but your ex is a special kind of trash because he assaulted someone while stealing from them. If you think this behavior is normal or OK then you are also trash. If he is guilty then he deserves every bad thing that is coming to him.

        Reply
  21. MDL on January 20, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I wish you would use proper grammar and for pete’s sake learn to spell.

    Reply
  22. Steve on January 20, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Hey Calvert its here. Its through out the Southern Maryland Region. Wishing it goes back to somewhere else is dumb its the normal flow of crime and ignorance. Blame the Politicians who got in bed with the Developer’s for the bucks and the brain dead Politicians in Annapolis. Maybe Steny will start patrolling the streets as soon as Pelosi lets him jump down from her lap.

    Reply
  23. Capt. Obvious on January 20, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I wonder if people who get into trouble, or those who are consistently getting into trouble with law enforcement have any relatives that have been locked up? If so, you would think that they would have an understanding that this is a dead end way of life.

    Reply
  24. BC on January 20, 2017 at 10:06 am

    All of you guys are putting negative things on here when we should be trying to find a way to help. I’m pretty sure if we were to build a ref center around the middle of CALVERT count instead of all the way in North beach these guys would go there to occupy there time. But a instead you guys are bashing them for they’re mistakes . In CALVERT count we have to help one another thats the only way we can survive other wise there is a civil war within the county.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 23, 2017 at 8:25 am

      And who is going to pay for this rec center? Why is it that people always look to the government to fix issues that should be dealt with at home. If people want help I will give it to them in the form of advice. Both parents need to get involved in their child’s life. Discipline your child, know who their friends are, make them stay in school and do their work, make them get a job at 16 at the latest so they have a sense of responsibility, teach them a healthy respect for others including law enforcement, finally lead by example. If none of that works then beat their little @$$ until it is bright red.

      Reply
    • Big Dookie on January 23, 2017 at 9:16 am

      Dear BC,

      That is one of the funniest things I’ve read in a long time! ROTFLMAO

      Reply
  25. BC on January 20, 2017 at 10:08 am

    So either put positive stuff on here or go get the building because these children are our future generation and will one day represent calvert

    Reply
  26. Anonymous on January 20, 2017 at 11:07 am

    More disgusting gang members migrating to SOMD. They ruin everything and they’re actually allowed to procreate. Eventually, Prince Frederick will be the new Waldorf if it’s not already. I’ll be sure to move far away (thousands of miles) before it gets too bad. I don’t want to be shot or robbed nor do I deserve to be.

    Reply
  27. Anonymous on January 20, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    What is sad there was a female involved but she was bonded out. Her face not in the news

    Reply
  28. Anonymous on January 20, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    There was a female involved as well. Her face is not in the news. All the male’s did not get bond but guess who is at home?

    Reply
  29. Anonymous on January 20, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Not saying what they did wasn’t wrong but everyone involved should have their faces not just a selected few.

    Reply
  30. Anonymous on January 20, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    I know one of the boys parents the one that committed first-degree attempted murder his mom hasn’t been working in almost a year she don’t watch your kids don’t know who her kids friends are

    Reply
  31. Anonymous on January 21, 2017 at 12:09 am

    I thought it was a female also involved and charged why wasn’t she named

    Reply
  32. Annonomys on January 21, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Isn’t there a female charged also.. She wasn’t mentioned.

    Reply

