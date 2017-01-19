Police Arrest Five Suspects Related to Shooting that Occurred in Prince Frederick

On January 18, 2017, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office made 5 arrests related to the shooting that took place January 13th on Tranquil Court in Prince Frederick.
The arrests were the result of tireless work of the Calvert Investigative Bureau, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police. Several leads were developed and investigated thoroughly.
It was learned during the investigation the same group of suspects were involved in an armed robbery and assault that took place January 12, 2017.
Based on the investigation, several search warrants were obtained by the Calvert Investigative Bureau and executed by the Special Operations Team with the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
- Daquan Edward Holloway, a juvenile, has been charged as an adult with Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Assault-First Degree, and Firearm use/fel-violent crime.
- Isaiah Marcus Jones, also a juvenile charged as an adult with Armed Robbery, Assault 1st degree, Home Invasion, Firearm use/Fel-Violent Crime, False Imprisonment, and Theft less than $1000.
- Terrence Scorpio Henderson II was charged with Armed Robbery, Assault 1st degree, Home Invasion, Firearm use/Fel-Violent Crime, False Imprisonment, and Theft less than $1000.
- Travious Lamar Bright was charged with Armed Robbery, Assault 1st degree, Home Invasion, Firearm use/Fel-Violent Crime, False Imprisonment, and Theft less than $1000.
- Anthony Wayne Crusoe II was all charged with Armed Robbery, Assault 1st degree, Home Invasion, Firearm use/Fel-Violent Crime, False Imprisonment, and Theft less than $1000.
Sheriff Mike Evans stated, “These arrests were made due to the relentless work of the Sheriff’s Office detectives, with the help of MSP.”
Anyone with any additional information should contact Detective Mudd at 410-535-2800.
That was my son that they shot. His so called fake ass friends tried to rob him. I hope they get some good time for what they have done. Thank God my son is alive….
How can blame the parents you do know you can raise your kids the best way possible but at the end of the every man or women makes there own decision just think how there parents feel knowing what there child did and how they raised them
