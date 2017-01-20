William J. Burch, 92, of Hughesville, MD died on January 13, 2017 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. William (GOAT) was born on January 11, 1925 to the late George Washington Burch and Mary Murphy Burch. William proudly served in the US Army during World War II. Dates of service: 6/45-2/47, Tech Fifth Grade. William served overseas in Italy, 88th Blue Devils.

Predeceased by his parents and brothers: George, Johnny, Robert and sister Agnes Lehman, William is survived by his brothers, Leroy and James.

Upon return from WWII, William returned to the family tobacco farm in Hughesville, MD. He worked at the local Bowling’s 5 & Dime Store (1947-1960) and harvested tobacco in the evening. In 1960, William took a position at the Naval Ordnance Station, Indian Head until his retirement in 1987.

William was a member of the Hughesville Legion. He was a baseball player and fan. He never missed a Senators game on his black and white TV with his brother Robert.

There will be a Gathering on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 10AM-12PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow 1PM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William’s name to the American Legion Post 238, 6265 Brandywine Road, Hughesville, MD 20637 or Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.