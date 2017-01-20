Doris Elizabeth Gibbons, 86 of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away peacefully, on January 15, 2017, at Sagepoint Senior Living Center in LaPlata, MD. Doris was born on June 4, 1930 to the late Wilson Jameson and the late Mary Bernice Robey Jameson in LaPlata, MD. Doris and her husband, Cotton operated Carrico’s Tavern in Mechanicsville, MD. Doris worked as a waitress at the Chicken House, Modern, Black Steer and the Farmers Market Restaurants. She managed the Charlotte Hall Motel for many years.

Doris was a dedicated worker, a friend to all and would always be there for anyone that needed her. Doris was a loving mother. She enjoyed family, especially babysitting her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband, Ollie Leroy “Cotton” Gibbons; daughter, Susan Elizabeth Gibbons; brothers, Edward Raymond Jameson and Francis “Mac” Jameson; and grand-daughter, Sheri Lynn Johnson. She is survived by her son, James Ollie Gibbons (Terry); daughters, Linda Gibbons Cropper (Rodney) and Mary Patricia “Pat” Gibbons Johnson (Bobby). She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Mike, Kimberly, Chrissy, Michelle, Allison and Adam and nine great grandchildren, Sierra, Alexis, Eric, Grace, Devin, Colton, Rylee, Evan and Adalynn.

Family will receive friends for Doris’ Life Celebration Visitation on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm with Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Services will be Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617.

Pallbearers will be Leonard Downs, Adam Gibbons, Kevin Ferguson, Jason Gwaltney, Gary Jameson and Glenn Jameson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, 28165 Hills Club Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 or Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad 28120 Old Flora Corner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.