Ludano Lucarelli, 85

Mr. Ludano Lucarelli, of Pistoia, Italy, died peacefully in Maryland, in company of his wife, on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2017, at the age of 85.

Ludano was born in Pistoia, to parents Dino Lucarelli and Fosca Bellieri Lucarelli, on June 29, 1931. Ludano grew up in Tuscany during Word War II and became enamored with the United States as he helped American soldiers avoid the dangers presented by the German occupation.

He started reading books provided by these soldiers and quickly taught himself English.

He was the first of his Family to graduate college, earning a degree in Geology from the University of Florence in 1955, where he met is wife Marisa Nocchi.

Ludano became an expert in mining engineering, mineral and petroleum exploration, and aerial photo interpretation, therefore leading an adventurous life as he travelled all over the world. At one point he spoke 5 languages fluently.

He became a US Citizen in 2010 and was very proud of that fact. He loved to cook, especially with porcini mushrooms, as he was an avid mushroom hunter. He also loved to dance, especially ballroom and to Latin American music. He loved to invest in the stock market, and made it his full-time hobby after he retired.

He loved food, drinking wine, and telling stories of his interesting past, to family and friends.

Ludano is survived by his 2 children, Louis Lucarelli and Linda Lucarelli Nesta; and three grandchildren.

All services are private.