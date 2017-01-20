Doris Laroy Cousino, 86, of Hollywood, died on January 17, 2017 in Prince Frederick, MD. Doris was born on June 10, 1930 to the late Roy H Colleary and the late Oleta McDonald Wright.

Preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Gerald Adrian Cousino, Doris is survived by her children, Gerald A. “Chip” Cousineau, Cynthia R. Robinson (David) and Craig S. Cousineau (Stacey). Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Gerald A. “Jay” Cousineau III, Danielle Cousineau, Scott Cousineau, Kristin Robinson, Andrew Robinson, Brandon Cousineau and Amanda Cousineau.

Doris moved to Washington, D.C. as a young woman from a small town called Floralla, Alabama. It is here that she met her husband of 48 years, Jerry. Doris worked for her husband off and on for many years but her main career was a homemaker. She loved being a mom and spent her time raising her children while developing her own interests. She loved to cook, entertain, volunteer and spend time with her friends and family. She would often take cooking classes and make the kids her “guinea pigs” for taste testing. Once she moved to Hollywood, she continued her hostess role and began a monthly women’s group dubbed the “lunch bunch”. Entertaining for this group became a source of enthusiasm and fun for her in her later years. She volunteered for various charitable organizations and was a life member of the Lions Club. She served in many leadership positions with the Oxon Hill/Friendly Lions Club, including President. She was also a member of the Hollywood Lions Club. As it is with all true Southern Belles, Doris was the epitome of dignity and grace and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Family will welcome friends for Doris’ Life Celebration Visitation on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with prayers being recited at 7PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11AM at St. John’s Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636 with Reverend Raymond Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris’ name may be made to St. John’s Church, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.