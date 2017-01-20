Edwin “Ed” Parran Johnson, 83, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on January 11, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on March 24, 1933 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Agnes Florine Raley Johnson and Edwin Parran Johnson, Sr. Ed was the loving husband of Harriet Elizabeth Johnson whom he married on June 18, 1987 in Prince Frederick, MD. Ed is survived by his children: Ed Johnson (Sue) of Mechanicsville, MD, Janice Johnson of Leonardtown, MD, Glenn Johnson of Woodbridge, VA, Step Daughter Yvonne Navalaney (Joe) of Owings, MD, Step son John Spalding (Kirsten) of Seattle, WA, granddaughter Sara and Step grandson Joe. Siblings: Nora Wible of Hollywood, MD, Edwina Branan of Mechanicsville, MD, Charlotte Beck of San Diego, CA. He was preceded in death by his sister Rita Wible. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Margaret Brent in 1951. Ed was a farmer, he loved his farm and always kept it very neat. His favorite past times were playing poker and going to the horse races. He loved spending Sundays in front of the TV watching football.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January16, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Tommy Wible, John Spalding, Parran Wible, Larry Wible, Tommy Bowles, and LeRoy Russell. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Eddie Johnson, Glenn Johnson, Andy Russell, Brian Russell, and Glen Russell.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 629 Leonardtown, MD.