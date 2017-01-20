Elizabeth “Betty” Gene Poe Nelson Potter, 88, of St. George Island, MD passed away on January 16, 2017 at St. George Island, MD. Born on February 11, 1928 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Marion Louise Smallwood Poe and Hooper Benjamin Poe. Betty was the loving wife of the late Joseph Edward Nelson whom she married on February 4, 1944 in St. George Island United Methodist Church St. George Island, MD and the late Woodrow Potter whom she married in St. Mary’s County, MD on February 22, 1997. Betty is survived by her children: Sheila Jean Nelson of St. George Island, MD, Betty Jo Barbeau of Tea, SD, Marion Levina McFann of St. George Island, MD, Step children: Ann Howell of New Carrolton, TX, Joyce Parson of VA, Jimmy Potter of St. Mary’s, MD, 9 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children: Daniel Benjamin Nelson, Hooper Reagan Nelson, Timothy Edward Nelson, Rodger Allen Nelson, Sharon Lee Nelson, and Randall Scott Nelson, siblings: Gilbert Poe, Eileen Trip, and Joseph Poe. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Betty was a graduate of Gallaudet high school and was a member of the Eastern Star.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 22, 2017 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM with prayers recited at 3:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 1:00 PM in St. George Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Tiffany Patterson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Alan Edward Barbeau, Michael William McFann, Joey Dyson, Matt Keats, Andrew Nelson and Jason Nelson. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Bob Ertter and Steve Dyson.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650, 2nd. District Vol. Fire Department and Rescue Squad P.O. Box 1 Valley Lee, MD 20692 and/or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 6931 Arlington Blvd. Bethesda, MD 20814.