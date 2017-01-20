James Charles Riley Morgan, “JC”, 35, of California, MD, formerly from Cleveland, TN, passed away on January 17, 2017, in California, MD. Born on March 20, 1981 in Cleveland, TN, James was the loving son of Antoinette Dorsey, stepfather Howard F. Dorsey, III. of California, MD, and the late Rickey James Morgan. James is survived by his daughter, Madison Morgan (Kathy Pritchett), of Felton, DE; siblings: April Ryan (Jeff), Kayla Dorsey, and Rachel Dorsey, all of California, MD; and his grandparents: Irene Norris of Lusby, MD, Natalie and Larry Hockenberry, of California, MD, Alexis Dorsey of Annapolis, MD, and Gail Morgan of Cleveland, TN. James is survived by his niece, Kaiya Haines, and nephew, Hallum Ryan, numerous aunts and uncles, and countless cousins and second cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers: John Morgan and Howard F. Dorsey, Jr.; grandmother Peggy Morgan, and cousin Kevin Clarke. James graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1999, where he was a member of the varsity football team. James enjoyed karaoke, joking with family and friends, fishing, watching action movies, shooting pool, and cheering on the Atlanta Falcons and Braves.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 23, 2017 from 5:00PM – 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Moore officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made in James’ name to the National Stroke Association via their website: http://www.stroke.org/, or flowers may be sent to the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home.