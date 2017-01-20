Sheriff’s Deputies from Charles County Sworn in as Deputy U.S. Marshals

It’s Friday, January 20, 2017, Inauguration Day, and 25 Charles County Sheriff’s officers will be on the front lines as well as patrolling waterways to help provide security and protection during the Inauguration.

On Thursday, January 19, 2017, 25 Charles County Sheriff’s officers, along with law enforcement officers from other agencies, were sworn in as Deputy U.S. Marshals to provide support during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. to ensure the security and safety of all who attend this event.

In addition to providing support in Washington, D.C. during the Inauguration, their Marine Unit will also help to patrol the Potomac River along with the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has assisted with the Presidential Inauguration many times throughout past administrations.

