Vicious Dog Attack Reported in Indian Head

On Monday, January 16, 2017, at approximately 1:35 p.m. officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Raymond Avenue in Indian Head for the report of a man being attacked by a dog.

When officers arrived, they observed a pit bull dog viciously attacking a man. Both officers attempted to dislodge the canine with a catch pole, but the dog continued attacking and would not release. Another officer discharged his agency-issued taser, but the dog did not release and instead kept attacking the man. Officers were finally able to get the canine separated from the victim. However, the canine was still aggressive and attempted to attack the officers. Fearing the dog would injure the man or other people, one officer discharged his firearm, mortally wounding the animal.