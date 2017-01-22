Rita “Lorraine” Nelson, 71 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on January 19, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born January 11, 1946 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Catherine Merle Bowles and Thomas Douglas Bowles.

Lorraine is the loving wife of James Larry Nelson, mother of Linda (Mark) Millen of Hollywood, MD, Patricia (Dave) Nelson, of Leonardtown, MD, Gail Lybarger of Scotland, MD, Jimmy (Vicky) Nelson of Mechanicsville, MD and Brian (Sara) Nelson of Scotland, MD, sister of Doris Lawrence of Mechanicsville, MD, Cathy Johnson of Chaptico, MD, Eleanor Alvey of Hollywood, MD, Donna Garrison of Oklahoma City, OK, Phyllis Hall, of Chaptico, MD , Frank Bowles of Hollywood, MD, Wally Bowles of Hollywood, MD and Douglas “Buster” Bowles of Hollywood, MD, grandchildren, Ashley, Sara, Frankie, James, Daniel, Skylia, Derek, Bryan and Drake. In addition to her parents Lorraine was preceded in death by her, siblings, Tommy Bowles, and Mary Jean Gatton.

Lorraine was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, she attended St. John’s School and Leonardtown High School. She was a homemaker. Lorraine loved putting puzzles together, watching the birds outside her window, gardening (flowers), she loved gnomes and playing cards. She loved her grandchildren, crabs and beer, Jimmy Johnson and NASCAR. Lorraine had faith in God.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 1:30PM to 3:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD with a Memorial Service at 3:00PM in the Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be private.