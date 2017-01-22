David Vincent Wilkerson, 72, of Leonardtown, MD passed away January 17, 2017 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born February 13, 1944 in Delaware to the late Clarence and Ethel Sockriter Wilkerson.

On March 3, 1973, he married his beloved wife, Elizabeth Wilkerson. Together they celebrated over 43 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed as a dedicated linemen with Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO). He enjoyed working on his antique cars, playing the guitar, going to the casino, playing keno, making his famous pancakes and drinking a cold diet Pepsi. His greatest love was for his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion and St. Mary’s Rod and Classic.

In addition to his beloved wife, Elizabeth, David is also survived by his children, Lisa Moyer (Darvin) of PA, David Scott Wilkerson (Tammy) of California, MD, Shane Wilkerson of Leonardtown, MD and Tandy Burch (Paul) of Leonardtown, MD; his brothers, Donnie and Eddie Wilkerson of Delaware; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Wilkerson.

Family will receive friends for David’s Life Celebration on Monday, January 23, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Dept., Post Office Box 50, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Post Office Box 100, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.