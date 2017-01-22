Theft of Candy Leads to Possession of Cocaine Arrest for La Plata Man

On Monday, January 16, 2017, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a theft in progress at a gas station in the 5900 block of Crain Highway in La Plata.

The suspect stole candy and fled. The clerk flagged down an officer who was nearby, and he observed the suspect flee in a blue car. Other officers responded and located the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel.

Further investigation led the officers to a room where they located the man, along with cocaine in the man’s pants.

Darrion Hutchins, 39, of La Plata, was arrested and charged with theft and possession of illegal drugs.

Pfc K. Lerch is investigating.

