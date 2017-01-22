Late Night Crash in Lexington Park Sends Three to Area Hospitals

January 22, 2017

On Saturday, January 21, 2017, at approximately 11:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue crews responded to a report of a serious accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Mattapany Road, in Lexington Park.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a two vehicle collision, with both vehicles off the roadway.

The male driver of the Infiniti SUV was transported from the scene to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The male driver of the F-150 and a female passenger of the Infiniti SUV were transported by ground to an area trauma center.

Early reports indicate the cause of the crash was the Infiniti JX35 running a stop sign and into the path of the Ford F-150.

Police continue to investigate.





 


This entry was posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:34 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.