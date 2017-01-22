Late Night Crash in Lexington Park Sends Three to Area Hospitals

On Saturday, January 21, 2017, at approximately 11:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue crews responded to a report of a serious accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Mattapany Road, in Lexington Park.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a two vehicle collision, with both vehicles off the roadway.

The male driver of the Infiniti SUV was transported from the scene to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The male driver of the F-150 and a female passenger of the Infiniti SUV were transported by ground to an area trauma center.

Early reports indicate the cause of the crash was the Infiniti JX35 running a stop sign and into the path of the Ford F-150.

Police continue to investigate.






