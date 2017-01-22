Envelope Factory Supervisor Stuffs Pockets With Cash

Jan. 14 Powerball drawing signs, seals, delivers $50,000 prize for Glen Burnie resident

When William Bailey walked into the package goods section of the Sunset Restaurant in Glen Burnie this week to check his Powerball tickets, he was hoping he could cash them for enough money to buy a few more tickets. Instead, he got the surprise of a lifetime: One of the 58-year-old’s tickets was worth $50,000.

William said that he’s been a jackpot chaser in the past, playing only when the jackpots rose to large amounts. Recently, he began playing Powerball on a regular basis. When he checked his weekly tickets, the clerk told him that one of his tickets couldn’t be cashed there at the Sunset Restaurant.

The Glen Burnie resident went home and located the Powerball results at mdlottery.com. At that moment he discovered he had matched four numbers and the Power Ball in the Jan. 14 drawing – good for a $50,000 prize.

William was shocked.

“I was wondering if someone was going to wake me from this dream,” he said.

As excitement washed over him, William shared the great news with family, close friends and a few co-workers, texting a photo of his ticket as proof.

“I raised a few toasts that evening,” he said.

The lifelong Anne Arundel County resident is a shipping and receiving supervisor for an area envelope manufacturer, where he has worked for more than 35 years.

William said he doesn’t have any immediate plans for his winnings, but he hopes to make wise decisions with the unexpected windfall. As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, the newly minted winner says he plans to continue trying to win the game’s top prize.

He bought his lucky ticket at the Sunset Restaurant, located at 625 Greenway Avenue in Glen Burnie.

