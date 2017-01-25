WANTED: Can You Identify the St. Mary’s County Purse Thief in This Video?

January 25, 2017

On Monday, January 16, 2017, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the man seen in the videos below came into the ABC Liquors and Lounge located on Three Notch Road in California, and stole a purse hanging on the back of a woman’s bar stool.

In the first video the man can be seen entering the bar from outside, he enters the bar at 11:42:27.

The man can be seen in the second video concealing the purse at 11:44:46 and taking it out the door .

Anyone with information of the identity of this individual can leave a comment below, or contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4040.




 



20 Responses to WANTED: Can You Identify the St. Mary’s County Purse Thief in This Video?

  1. Matt Damon on January 23, 2017 at 8:05 am

    That’s positively Ben Affleck

    Reply
    • SeaOfJoy on January 24, 2017 at 9:47 am

      Lmao!

      Reply
  2. Christie on January 23, 2017 at 9:16 am

    What a loser. For the love of God people can’t even go to a local watering hole and have a good time with friends without some dirt bag stealing from you. This is what we have become.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on January 23, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Horrible

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on January 23, 2017 at 10:23 am

    People like this is what gives drinkers a bad name. I have a drink every now and then but, I would never steal like this guy did. I earn everything I get like most people I know. I hope this guy is caught and serves a decent amount of time.

    Reply
    • xMosquito on January 23, 2017 at 12:30 pm

      I doubt he’s even a drinker, looks more like a pill-head praying on distracted drunks for junk funding.

      Reply
  5. Anonymous on January 23, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Nothing but a lowlife bottom of the barrel piece of filth thief. Too bad someone didn’t see him at the time and whip this turd black and blue.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on January 23, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Good on ABC liquors for having a surveillance camera worth looking at in their bar. All establishments should have something equivalent to this quality. It will make people think twice about this kind of crap and help prosecute the garbage that likes to stir up trouble.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on January 23, 2017 at 11:34 am

    It wont be long, somebody knows this turd

    Reply
  8. Dave on January 23, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Quite the super-criminal. THEY HAD CAMERAS!!!

    Easy case for the deputy who is assigned this.

    Reply
  9. cheywolf on January 23, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    This is why I carry a small cross over purse, always stays on me. But all the previous comments all right you cannot even go out anymore. People suck.

    Reply
    • cheywolf on January 23, 2017 at 12:48 pm

      “are”

      Reply
  10. SPAZ on January 23, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    IF YOU KNOW HIM TURN HIS ASS IN

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 24, 2017 at 8:30 am

      Stop yelling at us. Geez.

      Reply
  11. Gem on January 24, 2017 at 4:50 am

    As I look at it again I’m convinced they set her up

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 24, 2017 at 4:08 pm

      Who set her up?

      Reply
  12. Stop&Think on January 24, 2017 at 6:12 am

    At the least, the business should post his picture where everyone will see it. Someone in that bar knows him.

    Reply
  13. Lisa Lee on January 24, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    shared on FB too,

    Reply
  14. Anonymous on January 24, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    A.K.A. WALDO.

    Reply
  15. Seriously??? on January 25, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    DAMN – she realized and started looking for her purse while he was still standing there!

    What a piece of crap! Get a job

    Reply

