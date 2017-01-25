WANTED: Can You Identify the St. Mary’s County Purse Thief in This Video?

On Monday, January 16, 2017, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the man seen in the videos below came into the ABC Liquors and Lounge located on Three Notch Road in California, and stole a purse hanging on the back of a woman’s bar stool.
In the first video the man can be seen entering the bar from outside, he enters the bar at 11:42:27.
The man can be seen in the second video concealing the purse at 11:44:46 and taking it out the door .
Anyone with information of the identity of this individual can leave a comment below, or contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4040.
That’s positively Ben Affleck
Lmao!
What a loser. For the love of God people can’t even go to a local watering hole and have a good time with friends without some dirt bag stealing from you. This is what we have become.
Horrible
People like this is what gives drinkers a bad name. I have a drink every now and then but, I would never steal like this guy did. I earn everything I get like most people I know. I hope this guy is caught and serves a decent amount of time.
I doubt he’s even a drinker, looks more like a pill-head praying on distracted drunks for junk funding.
Nothing but a lowlife bottom of the barrel piece of filth thief. Too bad someone didn’t see him at the time and whip this turd black and blue.
Good on ABC liquors for having a surveillance camera worth looking at in their bar. All establishments should have something equivalent to this quality. It will make people think twice about this kind of crap and help prosecute the garbage that likes to stir up trouble.
It wont be long, somebody knows this turd
Quite the super-criminal. THEY HAD CAMERAS!!!
Easy case for the deputy who is assigned this.
This is why I carry a small cross over purse, always stays on me. But all the previous comments all right you cannot even go out anymore. People suck.
“are”
IF YOU KNOW HIM TURN HIS ASS IN
Stop yelling at us. Geez.
As I look at it again I’m convinced they set her up
Who set her up?
At the least, the business should post his picture where everyone will see it. Someone in that bar knows him.
shared on FB too,
A.K.A. WALDO.
DAMN – she realized and started looking for her purse while he was still standing there!
What a piece of crap! Get a job