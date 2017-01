On Saturday, January 14, 2017 at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4400 block of Quillen Circle in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they learned that Keon Andre Mozon, 38, of Waldorf, attempted to stab the victim during a struggle.

The victim grabbed the knife and cut his hand in the process.

Mozon was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.