Thomas Ord Hunt, 76, of Lusby, MD passed away on Tuesday, January 17th at Calvert Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his wife Timmie, sons Art and Don, daughter Rhonda and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his son, Jeff. After proudly serving in the United States Navy, Tom went on to co-found Linemark Printing, Inc. of Landover, MD, where he worked until his retirement. Tom was a devoted and loving family man who will be deeply missed.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery Chapel with inurnment to follow.

The family requests donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Trust, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or at www.dav.org.