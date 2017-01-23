Cheltenham Man Arrested in St. Mary’s County on Drug Charges

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives conducted an investigation into a drug distribution location in Lexington Park. The location was operated by suspect James Richard Nelson Jr. aka “Face, 35, of Cheltenham.

Suspect Nelson Jr. would arrive at a location in the 48000 block of Hillside Drive and sell cocaine and heroin from that location with the assistance of a second individual.

Two search and seizure warrants were obtained for suspect Nelson’s residence, which was a short distance away, and the location on Hillside Dr. The warrants were executed with the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Vice/Narcotics Support Team members. Recovered from Nelson’s residence were more than 30 grams of heroin (valued at over $4,600), more than 8 grams of crack cocaine (valued at over $800), two cellular phones, packaging material and a loaded handgun with the serial number obliterated. Suspect Nelson Jr. is prohibited from possessing any firearms.

At the distribution point on Hillside Dr. detectives recovered a loaded shotgun, three cocaine covered digital scales, a large amount of cutting agent and an additional cellular phone. Suspect Nelson Jr. was arrested and charged, additional charges and arrests are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

Inquiries should be directed to Captain Daniel D. Alioto, Commander of Vice/Narcotics, at 301-475-4200 x1918.

