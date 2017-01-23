Detectives Investigate Homicide in Waldorf

Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating a homicide in Waldorf Saturday evening.

The victim is 34-year-old Juan Gonzalez-Mejia of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On January 21st, at about 3:00 pm, a concerned citizen flagged down a Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy after spotting a man lying in a wooded area in the 16900 block of Mattawoman Lane. The victim was suffering from trauma to his body and pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and motive in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

