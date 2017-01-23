Retired Nurse Still Numb Over $50,000 Scratch-off Win

Glen Burnie resident wins top prize on $5 Monopoly game

After years of playing Maryland Lottery scratch-offs and other games, a retired nurse from Glen Burnie found an instant ticket that delivered a real treat – a $50,000 top prize!

“It’s a miracle,” said the happy grandmother of five. “You don’t know how to feel. I still feel kind of numb, kind of otherworldly. It still doesn’t feel real.”

The mother of five adult children enjoys visiting Lottery retailers such as Doc’s F&B Liquors in Glen Burnie to play her numbers games and scratch-offs. She usually scratches off her instant tickets in the store, and has won small amounts multiple times over the years.

On the day Lottery luck was by her side, the happy player headed to Doc’s.

“One of the kids had bought me several tickets and I had a $25 winner,” she said, adding that she cashed in her winning ticket and used some of the money to buy two $5 scratch-offs.

One of those two tickets delivered a $50,000 prize. The lucky woman didn’t trust her eyes when she scratched off the winning Monopoly game so she showed the ticket to the clerk. He confirmed the win and the in-store celebration began.

“The first thing I did was say a prayer,” said the 76-year-old. “I’m so very grateful.”

Her next step was phoning her youngest son to share the news and tell her granddaughter the family is definitely going to Disney World.

The winner and her husband have many options for enjoying the prize, she said. In addition to the family trip to Florida, she wants to buy her first home computer and might renovate her kitchen and repair the fireplace.

“It’s nice to be able to choose,” she said.

Her lucky retailer also shares in the fun. For selling a top-prize scratch-off in the Monopoly game, the Anne Arundel County store, located at 7067 B&A Boulevard, will receive a bonus of $500 from the Lottery.

There are plenty of unclaimed prizes remaining in this game, which went on sale last summer, including two more $50,000 top prizes, four $5,000 prizes and thousands of other prizes ranging from $5 to $1,000.

