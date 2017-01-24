Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin

January 24, 2017
On Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Trooper First Class Costello from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 near Sixes Road in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle.

A search was performed and Heroin and Suboxone were found.

Reid H. Haines, 26 of Prince Frederick was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

2 Responses to Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin

  1. Anon on January 24, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Wow the hair loss at age 26 wow that’s all I can say is wow

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on January 24, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Note to all you junkies out there. If you are going to have heroin or suboxone in your car, don’t smoke marijuana. Here endeth the lesson.

    Reply

