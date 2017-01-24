Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin

On Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Trooper First Class Costello from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 near Sixes Road in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle.

A search was performed and Heroin and Suboxone were found.

Reid H. Haines, 26 of Prince Frederick was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

