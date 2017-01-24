CSM Announces Tri-County Job and Career Fair

Job Seekers Can Meet with Regional Employers at March 28 Event

Looking for a job? Plan to attend the 2017 Tri-County Job and Career Fair on March 28 at the College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus.

“The college holds the annual fair as both a service to our students and the community as a whole,” said Lisa Warren, Senior Associate Director of Career Services at CSM. “What people may not know is that staff and faculty from across the entire college join with Career Services and volunteer their time to make this event happen. We genuinely care about the livelihood of our entire community.”

For the second year in a row, CSM will help job seekers prepare for the job and career fair by hosting several free Ready Room events in the weeks leading up to the fair. “A person can come to the Ready Room and have their resume reviewed and practice interviewing skills,” Warren said. “Sometimes job seekers aren’t sure how to approach a recruiter or what to say; our staff is trained to help you develop this dialogue.”

At the fair, job seekers can meet with area businesses and agencies that are looking for employees. Participants can take part in a “Navigating the Federal Hiring Process” workshop presented by federal government representatives.

Employer registration is available at www.csmd.edu/jobfair. Space is limited. The deadline for employer registration and payment is March 10.

Job seeker registration is requested but not required. Job seeker registration will begin Feb. 22 and is also available at www.csmd.edu/jobfair. A list of participating employers can be accessed at the website. There is no cost for job seekers.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSM’s La Plata Campus’ Center for Business and Industry (BI Building) in Room 113.

Ready Room events will be held 9 a.m. to noon on March 15, 10 a.m. to noon on March 17, 4 to 7 p.m. on March 27 in Room 101 in the Center for Business and Industry (BI Building) at the La Plata Campus.

For more information, see the registration website www.csmd.edu/jobfair or call 301-934-7569.

