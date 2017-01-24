John Wilkinson “Johnny” Joseph, 59, of Washington, DC passed away on January 19, 2017 in Callaway, Md. Born September 12, 1957 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of John and Phyllis Wilkinson Joseph of Hollywood, Md.

Johnny is survived by his parents, his siblings Mike Joseph of Suffolk, Va, Joe Joseph (Beth) of Hollywood, Md, Beth Walton (Doug) of Fairfax Station, Va, and Margie Gateau (Steve) of Lusby, Md, and his nieces and nephews Suzanne Garrison (Dustin), Alex and Anika Garrison, Joe Joe and Carlee Joseph, Joe, Katherine, and Anthony Walton, and Michelle and Amy Gateau, all who dearly loved their Uncle Johnny and his sense of humor.

Johnny is well known for bringing joy and laughter to everyone’s lives right up until his passing. He graduated from Chopticon High School in 1975. He worked as General Manager for George W. Cochran for 27 years, and for Starbucks for the past 8 years.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers recited at 7:00 at the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, Md. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 26 at 11:00 at St. John’s Church in Hollywood, Md.

Pallbearers will be will be Joe Walton, Joe Joe Joseph, Anthony Walton, Doug Walton, Steve Gateau, and Dustin Garrison. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Beth Cooper-Joseph, Suzanne Garrision, Katherine Walton, Carlee Joseph, Michelle Gateau, and Amy Gateau.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.

