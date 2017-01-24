Mary Thelma Tevault, 91 of Oxon Hill, MD, passed away in Clinton, MD on January 18, 2017. Mary was born on September 2, 1925 in Washington, DC to the late George O. Trueman and the late Margaret M. Waters Trueman. Mary enjoyed artwork, painting, sewing, making clothes for her children and dolls, cooking and the beach. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved animals, dogs and cats.

Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, Carson Harding Tevault; sister, Mary Helen Howington and grandson, Thomas Lee Tevault. She is survived by her son, Stephen and wife Carole Tevault; daughters, Suzanne and husband David Alpert, Christine and husband Les Clontz; grandchildren, Stevie and Laurie Tevault, Davey and Justin Alpert, Kevin and Sarah Zylich, Gary, Christopher and Brian Clontz and fifteen great grandchildren.

Family will received friends for Mary’s Life Celebration Visitation on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 10:30am at St. Columba Catholic Church, 8404 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Interment will be at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, 305 East Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA 22601.