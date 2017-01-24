Robert “Bob” Franklin Warren, Jr., 77

Robert “Bob” Franklin Warren, Jr., 77, of Bryantown, MD passed away January 19, 2017 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Bob was born January 16, 1940 in Washington, DC; he was the son of the late Robert Franklin Warren Sr. and Bertha Elizabeth Frank Warren. Bob had a 35 year career in the Federal government; he was the Director of Administrative Operations for NASA prior to his retirement in 1993. He retired as a Major from the Army reserves after serving for 38 years.

Bob is survived by his wife Pamela Warren of 52 years, daughters: Robin Warren (Glenn Frank) and Renée Stewart (Robert); Grandchildren: Jessica Mudd, Ashley Warren, Robert Stewart, Jr. (Dana), Samantha Stewart, and Crystal Stewart. Great Grandchild: Colton Warren Mudd; Brother Ronald Warren (Sandy); Aunt Libby Collins, and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends for Bob’s Life Celebration on Thursday, January 26, 2017 from 2:00-4:00PM and 6:00-8:00PM at Grace Chapel Ministries, 39245 Chaptico Rd., Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 10:00AM.  Pastor Carl H. Snyder will officiate. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

