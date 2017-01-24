Robert “Bob” Franklin Warren, Jr., 77, of Bryantown, MD passed away January 19, 2017 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Bob was born January 16, 1940 in Washington, DC; he was the son of the late Robert Franklin Warren Sr. and Bertha Elizabeth Frank Warren. Bob had a 35 year career in the Federal government; he was the Director of Administrative Operations for NASA prior to his retirement in 1993. He retired as a Major from the Army reserves after serving for 38 years.

Bob is survived by his wife Pamela Warren of 52 years, daughters: Robin Warren (Glenn Frank) and Renée Stewart (Robert); Grandchildren: Jessica Mudd, Ashley Warren, Robert Stewart, Jr. (Dana), Samantha Stewart, and Crystal Stewart. Great Grandchild: Colton Warren Mudd; Brother Ronald Warren (Sandy); Aunt Libby Collins, and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends for Bob’s Life Celebration on Thursday, January 26, 2017 from 2:00-4:00PM and 6:00-8:00PM at Grace Chapel Ministries, 39245 Chaptico Rd., Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 10:00AM. Pastor Carl H. Snyder will officiate. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.