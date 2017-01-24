Leonardtown Man Charged with Assault and Destruction of Property

On Sunday, January 8, 2017, Deputy S. Kerby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for the report of a disturbance.

James Nicholas Trossbach, 21, of Leonardtown, ripped a fan off the wall and broke the knobs causing the fan to become non-operational. After the fan had been placed on the ground, a Correctional Officer attempted to move it backward, when Trossbach rushed forward and grabbed the Correctional Officer’s arm and the back of his neck.

Trossbach was charged with Second Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1000.00.

