Sheriff’s Deputy Presented with the American Legion Law Officer of the Year Award

On January 10, 2017, Deputy First Class Jeffrey Denton of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was presented with the American Legion Law Officer of the Year award for 2016.

The award was presented to him at Post 85 in Huntingtown.

Calvert County Commander Jay Bolles, from post 274, presented Dfc. Denton with a plaque and a nameplate to be added to the larger plaque that hangs in the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Dfc. Denton was nominated for several acts of heroism and his devotion to community service.

Sheriff Mike Evans commented, “DFC Denton is a well-rounded deputy the citizens of Calvert County should be proud of.” Dfc. Denton is now nominated for the statewide American Legion Law Officer Award in Ocean City Maryland.

