Savoy Arrested and Released Again in St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives received information related to Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 18, of Lexington Park and his drug sales from a home in the 21000 block of Hancock Road in Lexington Park.

Search and seizure warrants were obtained and executed with the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, K-9 deputies and Vice/Narcotics Support Team members. Items seized were “Oxycodone” pills, “Opana” pills, a quantity of marijuana and a digital scale.

Savoy was arrested on January 20, 2017, and charged with Possession of Marijuana over 10 grams and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Additional charges are pending after being reviewed by State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

Savoy was released by a District Court Commissioner on personal recognizance a few hours after this arrest.

Savoy was out on bail from an arrest on January 12th for drug and gun possession arrest, in that case Savoy was charged with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana, Two Counts of Possession of a Firearm/Minor, Alter Firearm ID Number, Two Counts of Handgun on Person, and Two Counts of Handgun in Vehicle.

