St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shots Fired in Lexington Park

On January 25, 2017, at approximately 12:252 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21000 block of Saratoga Drive for the report of shots fired.

Deputies arrived on scene and found multiple shell casings. No was injured, and the suspect fled the scene before police arrival.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Alexander at 301-475-4200, ext. *1954 or by email at, David.Alexander@stmarysmd.com.

