Intermittent Closures Overnight on Benedict Bridge January 30 & 31

On Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Maryland State Highway Administration will be working on the new fender system on MD 231 (Prince Frederick Road/Hallowing Point Road) bridge over Patuxent River (“Benedict Bridge”).

Due to the nature of the work, the bridge will have a one way flagging operation from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. The bridge will be completely closed to traffic for up to 30 minute intervals during the overnight hours of midnight to 5 a.m. Traffic will be held on both the Calvert County side of the bridge and on the Charles County side of the bridge while the work is performed. All work is weather permitting.

The onsite contact person, Rick Buckmaster may be reached any time during the closing at 410-982-3623.

