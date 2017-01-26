Outstanding Driving Without a License Warrants in St. Mary’s County





The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects with Driving Without a License Warrants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.