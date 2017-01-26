Waldorf Man Arrested After Fleeing on Foot from Vehicle Crash

On January 20 at approximately 4:10 p.m., Cpl. T. Lee of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office located a single vehicle crash on Woodville Road near O’Toole Place in Waldorf.

Cpl. Lee, who was off duty, stopped to assist the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who was identified as Leonel Rondon, 25, of Waldorf.

Rondon began acting suspiciously, and Cpl. Lee requested additional officers to respond. When officers arrived, they located Rondon walking away from the scene. When officers instructed Rondon to return to the scene, he fled into the woods.

Officers from the Patrol Division and Special Operations Division responded to assist in the search. Rondon was located a short time later hiding in a shed behind a residence on Goldsmith Farm Place.

Rondon was arrested and examined by Charles County EMS. When he refused treatment, he was charged with driving with a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing on foot, and several other traffic charges.

Pfc. J. Johnson investigated.

