Detectives Arrest Two Suspects in Waldorf Homicide

Homicide Unit detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged two suspects in the murder of Juan Gonzalez-Mejia last Saturday. The suspects are 25-year-old Byron Leon-Ramos of the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf and 24-year-old Selvin Romero-Leon of the 3600 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

On January 21, 2017, at approximately 3:00 pm, a concerned citizen flagged down a Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy after spotting a man lying in a wooded area in the 16900 block of Mattawoman Lane. The victim was suffering from trauma to his body and pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals an argument escalated into the homicide. The suspects and victim knew each other. The two suspects are charged with first and second degree murder. They have admitted their involvement in the homicide. They’re in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

