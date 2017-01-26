Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Accokeek

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Accokeek.

The victim’s name will be released once his family has been notified.

On January 25, 2017, at approximately 7:40 p.m., patrol officers were called to Berry Road and Indian Head Highway for a collision involving a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation reveals an SUV struck the victim who was in the westbound lane of Berry Road. He was also struck by two additional cars. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The drivers all remained on the scene. Preliminarily, it does not appear the victim was in a crosswalk.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com

