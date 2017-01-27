La Plata Man Convicted of Rape and Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, a Charles County jury convicted Jaime Antonio Rivera, age 26, of La Plata, of First Degree Rape, two counts of Second Degree Rape, and Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

During the week of June 6, 2016, the victim, who was under 18 years of age, told friends at school that she was being sexually assaulted by Jaime Rivera. Her friends subsequently reported the allegation to a school counselor, who notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services. The victim was immediately taken to Charles County Regional Medical Center for a forensic exam, where it was revealed that she suffered physical traumatic injuries consistent with sexual assault.

An investigation revealed that over a four year period, the defendant repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim, oftentimes by threatening to use or actually displaying a knife. The last sexual assault occurred a few days before she revealed the crimes to her friends.

Investigators recovered an article of the victims clothing. That clothing was submitted to the Maryland State Police Crime Lab for DNA analysis. That analysis revealed that there were body fluids found on the clothing and further analysis determined that the body fluids were that of the defendant.

Assistant State’s Attorney, Sarah Freeman commented on the jury’s verdict stating, “These cases happen all too often. I am gratified that the jury saw the truth and that this youngster’s courage and refusal to remain a victim resulted in a just verdict. It takes tremendous courage to face someone in court who, for years, abused you.”

A sentencing date has been set for April 6, 2017. He faces life plus 115 years.

Rivera also has a separate case still pending in which he allegedly participated in a gang rape in 2010. That case is set for April 24, 2017.

