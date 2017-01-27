Chesapeake Beach Man Found Guilty of Failing to register as a Sex Offender

On Thursday, January 19, 2017 defendant Cleveland Dwight Hall III, 37, of Chesapeake Beach, was found guilty of failing to register on the Maryland Sex Offender Registry.

Hall was ordered to register after being convicted in 2007 and 2011 of two separate sex offenses involving children.

Hall is currently on probation for a third degree sex offense and illegal possession of a registered firearm. He will be sentenced for his failure to comply with the sex offender registry on Friday, February 3, 2017.

Hall faces a maximum of three years’ incarceration for his new offense.

States Attorney Richard D. Fritz would like to thank the prosecutor on the case, Assistant State’s Attorney Julie White, as well as Sgt. William Raddatz and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department who investigated this case.

