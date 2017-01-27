Lexington Park Woman Arrested While Snorting Oxycodone with 2-Year-Old Child in Car

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives observed a female, later identified as Crystal Ann Hebb, 27, of Lexington Park, seated inside of her vehicle in the parking lot of a local gas station. Detectives watched as she crushed pills, rolled a dollar bill and quickly ingested the crushed “oxycodone”. She was preparing to drive off, when she was detained by detectives. It was at that time the detectives observed a 2 year old child in the rear seat.

She was found in possession of two one dollar bills with suspected “oxycodone” residue, and 39 “oxycodone” pills (Street Value of $390.00) which were prescribed to someone other than her.

A check of the vehicle’s registration revealed the validation tab was stolen from another vehicle.

Hebb was arrested and charged accordingly.

Detectives notified the Department of Child Protective Services (CPS) for follow up investigation.