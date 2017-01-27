Two Women Arrested in La Plata With a Stolen U-Haul Truck Full of Pitt Bulls

On January 25, 2017, a Prince George’s County police officer was on his way home from work when he ran a tag on a U-Haul truck.

When he found that the truck had been reported stolen to the Vermont State Police earlier that day, the officer broadcasted a lookout for the vehicle.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., a Charles County Sheriff’s officer located the vehicle in a parking lot off of Drury Drive in La Plata.

The two occupants, Malikah Saban Shabazz, 51 of Stark, New Hampshire, and Bettih Bahiyah Shabazz, 19, with no fixed address, were arrested.

Further investigation revealed 7 pit bull terriers, some with severe injuries, in the back of the truck that were kept in inhumane conditions.

Animal Control responded and transported the dogs to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, where they are currently in stable condition. Malikah Shabazz was charged with 7 counts of animal cruelty and theft.

Bettih Shabazz was charged with theft.

Cpl. T. Yates is investigating.

