Two Dead in Lexington Park Motor Vehicle Accident

On January 27, 2017, at approximately 8:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue crews in St. Mary’s County responded to a serious motor vehicle accident along Three Notch Road in the area of Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park.

Crews arrived on scene to discover two vehicles involved in a head on collision.

Two fatalities were reported at the scene.

One injured motorist was flown from the scene to an area trauma center.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4040.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.

At this time identifying photos and details are being withheld by SMNEWSNET pending notification of next of kin.

