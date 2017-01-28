UPDATE: Names Released Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

On January 27, 2017, at approximately 8:18 p.m. patrol units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Deputies arrived on scene with emergency medical personnel to discover two vehicles in the middle of the roadway. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the two occupants of one of the vehicles deceased on the scene. Members of the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

The investigation revealed a 2011 Ford Edge operated by Dylan Anonsen, age 24, of Waldorf was traveling northbound on Three Notch Road. A 1985 Mercedes-Benz 300 operated by Donald Daube, age 42 of Pittsburgh, PA was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road when for unknown reasons the Mercedes-Benz 300 crossed over the center line and head-on, struck the Ford Edge. Anonsen was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by fire personnel before being flown by Trooper 7 to Shock Trauma.

Daube and a passenger, William Moeller, age 40 of Pittsburgh, PA, were both pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the accident. At this time, It is unknown if alcohol is a contributing factor.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Deputy First Class Christopher Beyer at 240-925-5313.

