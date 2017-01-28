Waldorf Man to be Charged in Murder of his Father

On January 27, 2017, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5400 block of Topsmelt Court in Waldorf for the check the welfare call.

Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and located the victim, Carlton Bell Sr., 66, deceased with obvious signs of trauma. The residence was secured and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation.

The investigation revealed the following: The victim (Carlton Bell Sr.) and suspect (Carlton Bell Jr., 22) were involved in a verbal dispute earlier in the day. The dispute resulted in the suspect attacking the victim inside the residence causing severe injuries. The suspect fled the residence in his vehicle and was involved in a single vehicle accident in the area of Route 301 and Mitchell Road. The suspect fled on foot but was subsequently taken into custody by officers a short time later. Due to his injuries, the suspect was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect related to the murder, and he will be charged accordingly upon his release from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Det. C. Shankster is investigating.

