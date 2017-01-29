Suspect in Bowie Double Homicide Injured by Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wounds

The suspect in a double homicide on Sunday, January 29, 2017, in the city of Bowie is hospitalized with two apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He is identified as 40-year-old Karlief Moye. His last known address is in the 1100 block of La Grande Place in Silver Spring.

This morning, at around 2:15 am, officers with the Bowie Police Department responded to the Blue Sunday Bar & Grill in the 6800 block of Race Track Road. Officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims died of their injuries. The third victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening. All of the victims and the suspect are employees of the restaurant.

Through the course of the investigation, Prince George’s County Police Department homicide detectives identified Moye as the suspect. Investigators located Moye in Silver Spring late this morning. At about 11:30 am, as investigators were canvassing the area around his home in Silver Spring, they observed him running into a wooded area of the Northwest Branch Park. The preliminary investigation reveals he shot himself twice in those woods. He is being treated at a local hospital.

The initial incident in the city of Bowie appears to be a case of workplace violence as a result of a dispute between employees.

The Prince George’s County Police department’s Homicide Unit handles all homicide investigations within the city of Bowie.

This is still an active investigation. Chief Hank Stawinski will available to speak with media tomorrow. We will have a media availability at the already scheduled “Chief on the Go” event Monday at the Rivertowne Shopping Plaza in Oxon Hill. We will update our media partners tomorrow morning as to a time.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-772-4925 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

