California Man Arrested for Possession After Short Vehicle Chase

On Monday, January 16, 2017, Deputy First Class J. Maguire of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of First Colony Boulevard and FDR Boulevard when he observed a motor vehicle run a stop sign.

DFC Maguire initially stopped the vehicle; however, the vehicle then quickly sped off going through a parking lot at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued for nearly two miles attempting to evade the deputy before coming to a stop on Old Rolling Road.

The operator of the vehicle, Andre Jesse Brothers, age 28, of California, exited the vehicle.

A search incident of the vehicle revealed a significant amount of marijuana in plastic baggies, a “grinder,” and nearly $600 in cash.

Brothers was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS Possession Marijuana 10 GM+ and CDS Possession Paraphernalia.

